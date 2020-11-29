1/
Violet M. Cribb
Violet M. Cribb

New Berlin - (Nee Erdmann). Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 with her beloved husband William by her side at the age of 80. Loving mother of Donna (Ben) Moosbrugger, Linda (Dennis) Lassa, Lisa (Ted) Kademan, and the late Sandy (Ed) Hoffman. Cherished grandma of Billy, Jenny, Mitchel, Jake, John, Rheanna, and the late Donnie. Dear sister of Janet, Ethel, Les, and Gordy. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Friday, Dec. 4 starting at 1PM until time of service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church-New Berlin.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
