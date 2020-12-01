1/
Violet M. Mazner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet M. Mazner

Hales Corners - Born to Eternal Life November 28, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Mazner. Loving mother of Thomas Mazner of Mountain,Wisconsin. Dear sister of Fred (Mary) Ebli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Violet was a teacher at Hurley High School, then at St. Rita School in West Allis until her retirement. Violet grew up near Hurley, Wisconsin and graduated from Hurley High School and also graduated from University of Wisconsin- Superior. Due to Covid no public service will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved