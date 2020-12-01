Violet M. MaznerHales Corners - Born to Eternal Life November 28, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Mazner. Loving mother of Thomas Mazner of Mountain,Wisconsin. Dear sister of Fred (Mary) Ebli. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Violet was a teacher at Hurley High School, then at St. Rita School in West Allis until her retirement. Violet grew up near Hurley, Wisconsin and graduated from Hurley High School and also graduated from University of Wisconsin- Superior. Due to Covid no public service will be held.