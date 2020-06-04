Violet M. Nowak
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet M. Nowak

Shawano - Age 86, passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020.

She was born on September 13, 1933 to the late Clarence and Marguerite (Cox) Ford in Nahma, Michigan. She married Russell E. Nowak on January 3, 1953 in Milwaukee.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Brzycki of California, Russell "Rusty" Nowak of Oconomowoc, and Marguerite Griesmer of the Town of Belle Plaine; her grandchildren, Jayla (Terry) Peterson and Jared Brzycki, all of California; and her sister, Nadine Wilson of Antigo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, on February 8, 2016; and her sister, Clarice Boegli.

A graveside service will be held for Violet on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery in the Town of Belle Plaine at 11:00 AM. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickel sonfs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Friendship Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-3135
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved