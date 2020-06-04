Violet M. Nowak
Shawano - Age 86, passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020.
She was born on September 13, 1933 to the late Clarence and Marguerite (Cox) Ford in Nahma, Michigan. She married Russell E. Nowak on January 3, 1953 in Milwaukee.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Brzycki of California, Russell "Rusty" Nowak of Oconomowoc, and Marguerite Griesmer of the Town of Belle Plaine; her grandchildren, Jayla (Terry) Peterson and Jared Brzycki, all of California; and her sister, Nadine Wilson of Antigo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, on February 8, 2016; and her sister, Clarice Boegli.
A graveside service will be held for Violet on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery in the Town of Belle Plaine at 11:00 AM. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickel sonfs.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.