Virga Davis
1939 - 2020
Virga Davis

Milwaukee - Age 81. Peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Ave. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to:








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
