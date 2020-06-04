Virga Davis
Milwaukee - Age 81. Peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Ave. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.