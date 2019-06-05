|
|
Wolfgang, Virgil B. of Cedarburg, formerly of Mequon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Loving father of Judy Thierfelder and Mary (Alan) Herauf. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Edith, son, William, son-in-law, Jim Thierfelder, daughter-in-law, Rosie Wolfgang, his parents, brothers and sister. Funeral service Friday, June 7, 2019 - 3 PM at Christ Alone Church (TRINITY CAMPUS SOUTH) 10001N. Cedarburg Rd., Mequon. Visitation Friday, at the church from 1:30 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Maehl, the staff at Lasata Care Center and Horizon Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019