Virgil Fahrenkrug

Virgil FahrenkrugHartford - passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Husband of the late Joyce Fahrenkrug. Survived by his children, Judy (Milford) Brewer, Dave (Joan) Fahrenkrug, Dean Fahrenkrug, Paul (Karen) Fahrenkrug, and Bob (Lisa) Fahrenkrug; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Dan (Norma) Fahrenkrug and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St., Hartford) with Fr. Britto Suresh officiating. Visitation at the church from 3:00 - 5:15 p.m. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, WI.