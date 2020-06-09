Virgil Oscar Stockland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Oscar Stockland

Born October 1, 1935. Passed away June 6, 2020. Survived by his wife, Sylvia. Father of Michael (Ingrid), David (Mandy), Cynthia (Gary) Kasten, and Sandra (Thomas) Gaspardo. Grandfather of Heather Kasten, Kristen Kasten, Andrew (Kate) Stockland, Jeffrey (Nicole) Stockland, Kyle Stockland, Bryan (Pamela) Stockland, Daniel Stockland, Shawn Stockland, Steven Cummings, Thomas O. Gaspardo, and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Jordan Cummings and Michelle Stockland. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to the staff at Brookfield Rehab and Specialty Care Center and the Brighton Hospice for the care and attention given to Virgil.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday, June 19 from 2-3 PM at the funeral home with a memorial service at 3 PM which will be livestreamed on the Schramka Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved