Virgil Oscar Stockland
Born October 1, 1935. Passed away June 6, 2020. Survived by his wife, Sylvia. Father of Michael (Ingrid), David (Mandy), Cynthia (Gary) Kasten, and Sandra (Thomas) Gaspardo. Grandfather of Heather Kasten, Kristen Kasten, Andrew (Kate) Stockland, Jeffrey (Nicole) Stockland, Kyle Stockland, Bryan (Pamela) Stockland, Daniel Stockland, Shawn Stockland, Steven Cummings, Thomas O. Gaspardo, and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Jordan Cummings and Michelle Stockland. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the staff at Brookfield Rehab and Specialty Care Center and the Brighton Hospice for the care and attention given to Virgil.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, June 19 from 2-3 PM at the funeral home with a memorial service at 3 PM which will be livestreamed on the Schramka Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.