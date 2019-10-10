Resources
Virgil Scott Reichert

Campbell, CA - Answered the Lord's calling on October 2, 2019, age 57. Beloved husband of Kami (nee Baker). Dear father of Joshua (Rachel) Reichert. Cherished son of Versa and the late Gilbert Reichert. Loving brother of the late Lynda (Robert) Bowersock, Cheryl (Robert) Plack, and the late Dennis Reichert. Uncle of Robin (Paul) LeDuc, Ryan (Meg Ogishi) Bowersock, Liz (Tyler) Schritz, and Rob Plack; and great-uncle of Naomi Lyn Bowersock and Aaron LeDuc. Son-in-law of Carol and Kenneth Baker. Brother-in-law of Shelly (Craig) Cooksey. Uncle of Jonathan Cooksey and Philip (Ashley) Cooksey, and great-uncle of Parker Cooksey. Dear friend of Randy Reed and Lynn Kozlowski. Also loved by many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7821 W. Lincoln Ave., Friday, October 18. 4:00-6:00 PM. Funeral Service 6:00 PM, followed by refreshments at church. Burial Highland Memorial Park.

Memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
