|
|
Baumann, Virginia A. (Nee Zolnik) Joined her loving husband Floyd in Heaven on June 5, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Dear sister-in-law of Gennie Baumann. Beloved friend of Athleen Emerich. Further survived by her God-child Darlene Shaw, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, June 10 at 4 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7 PM. Private interment St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Prospect, IL. Virginia was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the Deaf and the Greater Milwaukee Association of the Deaf. The family wishes to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, Aurora Interpreter Services and Right At Home Aides for their kind and loving care shown to Virginia.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019