Virginia A. Forsaith

Virginia A. Forsaith Notice
Virginia A. Forsaith passed away on September 19, 2019 in West Allis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles C. Forsaith. Mother of Linda (Tom) Purves, Sally Forsaith, Debra Forsaith, and Andrew Forsaith. Grandmother of Elizabeth (Dan) Cubbage, Lindsay (Blake) McClendon, and Allison (Matt) Arsenault. Great grandmother of Julia and Alice Cubbage and Daisy and Hazel McClendon. Sister of Carol (Harry) Bauler and John (Kathy) Groustra.

Born on August 23, 1928 in Chicago, Virginia grew up in West Chicago, Illinois, attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She taught English in the Milwaukee Public Schools for 14 years. A private family gathering will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to Heritage Congregational Church, 3102 Prairie Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
