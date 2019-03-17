|
Kauper, Virginia A (Nee Seibert) age 94 of West Bend (formerly Hartford), Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Arnold E. Kauper. Survived by her children, James (Donna) Kauper of Allenton and Richard (Carol Kozlawski) Kauper of Wauwatosa; dear daughter-in-law, June (Scott Zellner) Kauper-Tetzlaff of Packwaukee; 8 cherished grandchildren; 10 cherished great-grandchildren and dear sister, Bernice Schmidt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State Street Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation from 4:00-5:45p.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019