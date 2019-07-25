Services
Virginia A. "Ginny" Rice


1930 - 2019
Virginia A., Rice "Ginny" Born to Eternal Life on July 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife to the late Cletus. Loving mom of Tim, Christine Ortlieb, Janet Bohn, Joe (Sandy), Gary (Nancy), and Paul (Heidi) Rice. Loving grandma of Don Pomeroy, Ryan and Jonathan Ortlieb, Amanda Walters, Tony (Sarah) Bohn, Robert and Nicholas Rice. Further missed by her great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home from 9:30AM until time of the Memorial Service at 11AM. Private Inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Hospice would be appreciated. A Special thanks to Serenity Villa and Horizon Hospice staff for their wonderful care they gave to Ginny.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019
