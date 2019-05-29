|
Huljak, Virginia Ann Born to eternal life, Friday May 24th, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (nee Holly) Huljak. Preceeded in death by sisters and brother, Eleanor Kust, Mary Misik, Joseph Huljak Jr., John Huljak, Larraine Muccilli and Katherine Mascari. Survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 1 pm - 2 pm at Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave. Mass to follow at 2 pm. Private interment. Mass memorials would be deeply appreciated. Virginia was a retired librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library with 30 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019