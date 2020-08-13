Virginia C. PinczkowskiMilwaukee - (nee Czysz) Joined the angels in Heaven including her parents Henry and Cecelia on August 12, 2020 at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester. Loving mother of Debra (Keith) Krueger and Diana (Gary) Schulte. Most precious granny of Jason (Brenda), Jennifer (Efrain), Eric (Traci), Bryon and Chrissy (Steve). GG and best friend of Brianna, Brandy, Ashley, Malachi, Ciara, Danny, Gareth, Garef, Kaylyn, Athen, Maya and Annabelle. Cherished sister of Patricia (Jerome) Galaszewski and the late Dorothy, Henry and Raymond. Unforgettable aunt and great aunt to her nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Virg was a retired employee of the Briggs and Stratton Corp.Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Greenridge Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church (3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee, WI). Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for all of the care and compassion shown to Virg and her family.