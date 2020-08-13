1/1
Virginia C. Pinczkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia C. Pinczkowski

Milwaukee - (nee Czysz) Joined the angels in Heaven including her parents Henry and Cecelia on August 12, 2020 at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester. Loving mother of Debra (Keith) Krueger and Diana (Gary) Schulte. Most precious granny of Jason (Brenda), Jennifer (Efrain), Eric (Traci), Bryon and Chrissy (Steve). GG and best friend of Brianna, Brandy, Ashley, Malachi, Ciara, Danny, Gareth, Garef, Kaylyn, Athen, Maya and Annabelle. Cherished sister of Patricia (Jerome) Galaszewski and the late Dorothy, Henry and Raymond. Unforgettable aunt and great aunt to her nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Virg was a retired employee of the Briggs and Stratton Corp.

Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Greenridge Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church (3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee, WI). Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for all of the care and compassion shown to Virg and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved