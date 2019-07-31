Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alexian Village
9301 N. 76th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Alexian Village
9301 N. 76th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Awe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Collins "Gingy" Awe


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Collins "Gingy" Awe Notice
Awe, Virginia "Gingy" Collins Died peacefully July 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved mother of Patty Awe Welch (Neal) of Houston, TX; Margaret Awe Callan (Joe) of Minneapolis, MN; Tom Awe (Kathy) of St. Paul, MN; John Awe (Linda) of Minneapolis, MN; Molly Awe Halliday (Marty) of Franklin, TN. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Virginia Welch Peters and Peter Welch; Patrick and Kathleen Callan; Harry, Elliot, Hattie and Lucy Awe; Emma and Clare Halliday; and Greer and Margot Peters. Preceded in death by her husband, David Awe; parents, Harold and Virginia Collins; and brothers John Michael Collins and Neil Collins. Survived by her sisters Mary Clare Freeman, Margaret Kilby and Patricia Borthscheller. Gingy was born March 15, 1924 in Rhinelander, WI to Harold and Virginia Collins. In 1944, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps and was assigned to the Signal Corps at Arlington Hall. When WWII ended, she was reassigned to the Pentagon with the rank of Sergeant. Gingy then returned to the University of Wisconsin where she earned a Bachelor's degree. On September 20, 1947 she married David Awe in Wausau, WI. A memorial Mass will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3 pm at Alexian Village, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee. Visitation will be held from 2 pm until the start of Mass. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline