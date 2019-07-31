|
Awe, Virginia "Gingy" Collins Died peacefully July 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved mother of Patty Awe Welch (Neal) of Houston, TX; Margaret Awe Callan (Joe) of Minneapolis, MN; Tom Awe (Kathy) of St. Paul, MN; John Awe (Linda) of Minneapolis, MN; Molly Awe Halliday (Marty) of Franklin, TN. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Virginia Welch Peters and Peter Welch; Patrick and Kathleen Callan; Harry, Elliot, Hattie and Lucy Awe; Emma and Clare Halliday; and Greer and Margot Peters. Preceded in death by her husband, David Awe; parents, Harold and Virginia Collins; and brothers John Michael Collins and Neil Collins. Survived by her sisters Mary Clare Freeman, Margaret Kilby and Patricia Borthscheller. Gingy was born March 15, 1924 in Rhinelander, WI to Harold and Virginia Collins. In 1944, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps and was assigned to the Signal Corps at Arlington Hall. When WWII ended, she was reassigned to the Pentagon with the rank of Sergeant. Gingy then returned to the University of Wisconsin where she earned a Bachelor's degree. On September 20, 1947 she married David Awe in Wausau, WI. A memorial Mass will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3 pm at Alexian Village, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee. Visitation will be held from 2 pm until the start of Mass. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019