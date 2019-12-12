Resources
Virginia D. Yanek

Virginia D. Yanek Notice
Virginia D. Yanek

Milwaukee - "Jean"

Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Craig Yanek and Kay (Mark) Hannah. Proud grandma of Joseph Hannah. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her young son Brian and her brother Marvin White.

Jean enjoyed and developed many friendships through antiquing. The family thanks the staffs of Sylvan Crossings and Legacy Hospice for their special care.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, December 21 from 10 - 11 AM. Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery,

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
