Virginia E. Amrhein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia E. Amrhein

(Nee Wiesner) Entered into Eternal Life and reunited with her husband, Francis, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, age 94. Proud mother of Robert Amrhein (Anne Frey), Christine (Gary) Winek, Thomas (Susan) Amrhein, Patrice (Steven) Smith and Kathryn (Kelly) Moore. Dear grandma of Matthew (Sarah), Mara, Andra, Dana (Jason) Linebarger, Lauren Winek (Paul Morin) and Alyssa. Great grandma of Nolan and Mallory. Step grandma of Ryan, Justine and Bryan. Further survived by other family members and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at The Virginia Health and Rehab Center-Waukesha for their loving care and support.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4-7PM. Additional visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial will be held privately at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Virginia Health and Rehab Center, 1451 Cleveland Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved