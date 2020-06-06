Virginia E. Amrhein(Nee Wiesner) Entered into Eternal Life and reunited with her husband, Francis, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, age 94. Proud mother of Robert Amrhein (Anne Frey), Christine (Gary) Winek, Thomas (Susan) Amrhein, Patrice (Steven) Smith and Kathryn (Kelly) Moore. Dear grandma of Matthew (Sarah), Mara, Andra, Dana (Jason) Linebarger, Lauren Winek (Paul Morin) and Alyssa. Great grandma of Nolan and Mallory. Step grandma of Ryan, Justine and Bryan. Further survived by other family members and friends.The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at The Virginia Health and Rehab Center-Waukesha for their loving care and support.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4-7PM. Additional visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial will be held privately at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Virginia Health and Rehab Center, 1451 Cleveland Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186.