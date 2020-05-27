Virginia E. Moesch
Menomonee Falls - (nee Krause), May 25,2020, Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Loving mother of the late David (Kathy), Hal (Barb) and LuAnn (Kevin) Peters. Dear sister of Frieda Evans. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19, private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020.