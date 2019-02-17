|
|
Radue, Virginia E. "Virg" Of Mequon. Died peacefully February 14, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Survived by her sister, Audrey Aiken, nieces, Sara Aiken and Amy Jones and nephew, Jonathan Aiken, caregiver, Millie Komenda, other relatives, many friends and colleagues from Concordia University. Funeral Services Monday, February 18, 2019 at 4:00pm at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd. Visitation at the church on Monday from 2:00pm to 3:45pm. Memorials to Concordia University or Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated. Virginia was an employee of Concordia University for over 32 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019