Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Dickhut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia G. Dickhut

Notice Condolences

Virginia G. Dickhut Notice
Dickhut, Virginia G. (Nee Wagie) Passed into Eternal Life to join her late husband Oliver Lyle on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Age 96. Mother of JoAnn (Kenneth) Marten, Roxanne (John) Williams, and the late Patricia (Randall Sr.) Jacobs. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Wagie and sisters Frances Miller and Elizabeth Reich. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10-11 AM at CHANGING LIVES ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 4970 S Swift Ave. Cudahy, WI 53110. Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Burial at Hebron Cemetery to follow. Memorials appreciated to her granddaughter Heather's Medical Missionary Fund in Zambia or Changing Lives Assembly of God Church.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline