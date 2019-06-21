|
Dickhut, Virginia G. (Nee Wagie) Passed into Eternal Life to join her late husband Oliver Lyle on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Age 96. Mother of JoAnn (Kenneth) Marten, Roxanne (John) Williams, and the late Patricia (Randall Sr.) Jacobs. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Wagie and sisters Frances Miller and Elizabeth Reich. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10-11 AM at CHANGING LIVES ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 4970 S Swift Ave. Cudahy, WI 53110. Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Burial at Hebron Cemetery to follow. Memorials appreciated to her granddaughter Heather's Medical Missionary Fund in Zambia or Changing Lives Assembly of God Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2019