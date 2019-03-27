|
Holm, Virginia "Ginger" G. (Nee Schwartz) Of Waukesha passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 at age 96. She will be forever missed by her 10 children, Tina Holm, Eric Holm, Greg Holm, Kaia (Dave) Poulson, Kris (Debbie) Holm, Kurt (Wendy) Holm, Thor (Cynthia) Holm, Maia Hanson (Bob Pierson), Mari (Jim) Eschenbaum and Kali (Chas) McDonell. She was the proud grandmother of her 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Leif, son Nels, granddaughter Kari Pederson, brother Jack Schwartz and sisters, Helen Ensslin and Marion Bartos. Visitation Thurs., March 28th from 3PM until the 6:30PM memorial service at the FUNERAL HOME. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Fox River Christian Church or ProHealth Hospice. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019