Virginia G. Lontz
Cudahy - (nee Murawski) Born to eternal life on Thursday, January 2, 2020, age 95 years. Beloved wife for 37 years and devoted companion for 62 years of the late Frank Lontz. Also preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Murawski; her sister Gertrude (Franklin) Berg. Loving aunt of Diane (Herman) Kremkau. Cherished great-aunt Franklin (Laury) Kremkau, Gina (John) Williams and John (Becky) Kremkau. Dearest great-great-aunt of Brady, Audrey, Xavier, Sloane and Cassidy. Also survived by other family and friends.
Virginia was a retiree of Wisconsin Bell, a member of Nativity of the Lord Parish and the former Holy Family Parish. She loved to garden and will be remembered for her baking and cooking. "GiGi" will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by her family.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10:30AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, 3221 S. Lake Drive St. Francis, WI 53235.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020