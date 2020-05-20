Virginia (Milewski) Glowinski
Virginia Glowinski (Nee Milewski)

South Milwaukee - "Virg" or "Mrs. G"

Born to Eternal Life on May 16th, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John T. Loving and best mom to Jane. Kind former mother in law of John. Dearest aunt to Bob (Diane). Beautiful Godmother to Iris and special cousin to the Olejniczak family and Ted. Dear friend to Alvina, Bob and Tom. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Virg loved her 4-legged grandkids, especially Zeus and Melon.

Virg worked at Sears for 42 years. She worked so hard all of her life and took care of so many people (too numerous to count). She was truly "an Angel here on Earth". She loved gardening outdoors and growing her indoor plants, walking, eating chocolate chip muffins, a good hard candy and of course playing Bingo. Virg enjoyed going up north to St. Germain at Easter and celebrating John's birthday. She loved laying on the pier at Blue Spring Lake in Palmyra, and traveling to Uncle Joe's in Portsmouth, VA. Virg was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, loving the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Bucks games with Jane and Bob. And last, but not least Virg enjoyed going to IHOP with Ted and having her favorite "scrambled eggs and bacon."

Mom, we will all miss you so much, especially me! Now, mom, you are truly "AN ANGEL IN HEAVEN." Be happy with dad and know that we all love you!

A celebration of Virg's life will be celebrated at a later date.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
