Goetz, Virginia "Jean" Found Eternal Peace on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Cherished wife for 63 years to the late Arthur. Loving mother of Michael (Kathleen), Patti and Brian (Susan). Loving grandpa of Melissa (Robert), Tracey (Berto), Brent, Heather, Alysia (Keith), Adam (Heidi), Laura (Brad), Ryan (Jessica), Brandon (Megan), Samantha (Michael), Christopher, and Gabrielle. Great-grandma of seventeen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per Jean's wishes, private services were held. The family requests that memorials be made in Virginia's name to: of Wisconsin .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019