Virginia H. Yelk


1925 - 2019
Virginia H. Yelk Notice
Virginia H. Yelk

Milwaukee - Virginia H Yelk (Conners) age 93 passed away on August 28, 2019.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Lloyd A. Yelk of 65 years and brother, James W. Conners. She is survived by her children, Kathy DeRosa, Barbara Mann and Paul Yelk; three grandchildren Karl, Kelley and Shawn.

The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Layton Terrace and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care of Virginia.

There will be no funeral service.

Memorials in honor of Virginia may be made to either the or .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 3, 2019
