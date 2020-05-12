Virginia Isabelle Grimm
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Isabelle Grimm

"Ginny." (Nee Van Ess) Born to Eternal Life on May 9, 2020, at age 94 after complications of COPD and Covid-19. Loving wife of the late Raymond Grimm. Devoted mother of Monica (the late Kelan) Hendricks, Peter (Mary) Grimm, Pauline (Ron) Maertz, and Mary Kay (Tim) Goetter. Proud grandmother of Melinda, Adam, Margaret, Kate, Peter, Elizabeth, Christine, Matthew, Sam, and Joseph. Special great-grandmother to Lucas, Tyler, Emma, Hayley, Tessa, Hannah, Connor, Sienna, Kelan, and Julian. Dear sister-in-law of Alan (Susie) Grimm and Pauline Grimm. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Private committal services will be held with Father Joe Aufdermauer leading prayers. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In the future when we can safely gather, Ginny's life will be celebrated with a Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Berlin, and dinner afterwards.

The youngest of four sisters, Ginny was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 28, 1925, to Cornelius and Johanna (Braun) Van Ess. She graduated from Riverside High School and was working as a secretary when she met Raymond Grimm, a World War II vet and student at Marquette University, at a dance at the Eagle's Club.

Ray and Ginny were active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal from the early 1970s and were faith leaders in Spirit of God prayer group. She retired as a secretary from the Office of Charismatic Renewal for Archdiocese of Milwaukee, as she carried on in ministry after Ray's death in 1997. She was known to all as a "Prayer Warrior" and was sought out in times of crisis by family and friends.

Virginia was fun loving and energetic. Even in her 90s, she was an inspiration at the gym. She remained an avid and very competitive Bridge and Sheepshead player.

She was a committed member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and her Small Faith Sharing group. She will be dearly missed by all, yet we trust that she is still available for intercessory prayer.

In memory of Virginia Grimm, memorials may be made to local Lions Clubs for their work supporting the visually impaired.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Send Flowers
Committal
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
She was a vibrant member of St Elizabeth Ann Seton parish until the end. We will miss her smiling face at 8:30 mass on Sunday mornings.
Tracy Metz
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved