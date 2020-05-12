Virginia Isabelle Grimm"Ginny." (Nee Van Ess) Born to Eternal Life on May 9, 2020, at age 94 after complications of COPD and Covid-19. Loving wife of the late Raymond Grimm. Devoted mother of Monica (the late Kelan) Hendricks, Peter (Mary) Grimm, Pauline (Ron) Maertz, and Mary Kay (Tim) Goetter. Proud grandmother of Melinda, Adam, Margaret, Kate, Peter, Elizabeth, Christine, Matthew, Sam, and Joseph. Special great-grandmother to Lucas, Tyler, Emma, Hayley, Tessa, Hannah, Connor, Sienna, Kelan, and Julian. Dear sister-in-law of Alan (Susie) Grimm and Pauline Grimm. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.Private committal services will be held with Father Joe Aufdermauer leading prayers. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In the future when we can safely gather, Ginny's life will be celebrated with a Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Berlin, and dinner afterwards.The youngest of four sisters, Ginny was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 28, 1925, to Cornelius and Johanna (Braun) Van Ess. She graduated from Riverside High School and was working as a secretary when she met Raymond Grimm, a World War II vet and student at Marquette University, at a dance at the Eagle's Club.Ray and Ginny were active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal from the early 1970s and were faith leaders in Spirit of God prayer group. She retired as a secretary from the Office of Charismatic Renewal for Archdiocese of Milwaukee, as she carried on in ministry after Ray's death in 1997. She was known to all as a "Prayer Warrior" and was sought out in times of crisis by family and friends.Virginia was fun loving and energetic. Even in her 90s, she was an inspiration at the gym. She remained an avid and very competitive Bridge and Sheepshead player.She was a committed member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and her Small Faith Sharing group. She will be dearly missed by all, yet we trust that she is still available for intercessory prayer.In memory of Virginia Grimm, memorials may be made to local Lions Clubs for their work supporting the visually impaired.