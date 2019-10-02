|
Virginia J. Esswein
Chetek - February 8, 1943 - September 29, 2019
Virginia J. Esswein, 76, of Chetek passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a long illness on Sunday, September 29th. She recently celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband, James L. Esswein.
Virginia was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 8th, 1943 to Elizabeth B. (Schlitt) and Henry A. DeWerth. Ginny graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in December 1960. She attended college at UW-Milwaukee, and then transferred to UW-Madison where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta and graduated from the School of Physical Therapy in 1964.
Virginia leaves to celebrate her memory: husband, James; three children, Barbara (James) Cropp of Janesville, Brian (Carolyn) Esswein of Wauwatosa, Becky (Sid) Baccam of Bel Air, MD; and six grandchildren, Cassandra, Collin, and Connor Cropp, Taylor and Parker Esswein, and Isaac Baccam and her brother, Gordon DeWerth, Framingham, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Chetek United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 5th, at 2:00 P.M. A visitation will precede the service at the church from 1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. Please join the family for lunch and continued visitation in the church community room following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio St, Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements. www.burnhamours.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019