Services
Burnham-Ours Funeral Home
206 Schofield St
Chetek, WI 54728
(715) 924-4101
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chetek United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Chetek United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
in the church community room
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Esswein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia J. Esswein


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia J. Esswein Notice
Virginia J. Esswein

Chetek - February 8, 1943 - September 29, 2019

Virginia J. Esswein, 76, of Chetek passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a long illness on Sunday, September 29th. She recently celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband, James L. Esswein.

Virginia was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 8th, 1943 to Elizabeth B. (Schlitt) and Henry A. DeWerth. Ginny graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in December 1960. She attended college at UW-Milwaukee, and then transferred to UW-Madison where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta and graduated from the School of Physical Therapy in 1964.

Virginia leaves to celebrate her memory: husband, James; three children, Barbara (James) Cropp of Janesville, Brian (Carolyn) Esswein of Wauwatosa, Becky (Sid) Baccam of Bel Air, MD; and six grandchildren, Cassandra, Collin, and Connor Cropp, Taylor and Parker Esswein, and Isaac Baccam and her brother, Gordon DeWerth, Framingham, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chetek United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 5th, at 2:00 P.M. A visitation will precede the service at the church from 1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. Please join the family for lunch and continued visitation in the church community room following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio St, Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements. www.burnhamours.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline