Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church
3329 S. 10th St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church
3329 S. 10th St.
Virginia J. Kissel

Virginia J. Kissel

Greenfield - "Virg"

(nee Kedzierski) Found peace on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Henry. Step-mother of the late Donald (Darlene). Grandma of 4. Great-grandma of 5. Great-great-grandma of 5. Further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Stella and Stanley Kedzierski, 1 sister and 2 brothers.

Visitation at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church, 3329 S. 10th St., on Saturday, February 1 from 10 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
