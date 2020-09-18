Virginia "Ginger" Johnson
Virginia "Ginger" Johnson, age 84, found peace on September 17, 2020 at AngelsGrace surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 12, 1936 in Oconomowoc, WI to Clarence and Adeline Johnson.
A visitation will take place on September 23, 2020 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 2:00pm-4:00pm with the service to follow. Pastor Wes Werner is presiding. A private family burial will take place at Summit Cemetery.
Please go to Pagenkopf.com
for the full obituary.