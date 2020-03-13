Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53028
(414) 281-5533
Virginia Josephine Schmidt


1951 - 2020
Virginia Josephine Schmidt Notice
Virginia Josephine Schmidt

Ginny was born February 24, 1951 and completed her journey on earth March 5th. Ginny was welcomed home by mom, dad and our dear brother Larry. Beloved sister of Sharon Malenda (Joseph), Shirley Johnson (Dick). Sister-in-law of Sheri Schmidt. Dear aunt of Jeff and Christopher Johnson and Nicole Delany.

To Ginny's caregivers on AB3 you gently cared for her every day, week, month and year. We are so very grateful. You were kind when she may not have been, patient when she wasn't and persistent when you needed to be. Recently when asked what Virginia liked about her caregivers she said "that everyone was kind". You will forever be in our hearts and prayers. At last Ginny is free of all her struggles and is dancing on the clouds with Elvis. Ginny loved the color red, word search books and Elvis. Ginny, we will miss your tenacity, your smile and your wonderful hugs.

Memorials in Virginia's memory to:

Clearview- Attn: Hannah Gresenz-Unit AB3

198 County Rd. D F Juneau, WI 53039

Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
