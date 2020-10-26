Virginia "Jean" K. Mathson(nee Pawlowski) passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at age 95. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 73 years, Danny who preceded her in death by 6 months. Loving mother of Sharon (Tom) Poberezny, Robert (Caryl) Mathson, Leslie (Terry) Mathson and the late Donna (Russ) Burmeister. Proud nana of Lesley, Lindsay, Amanda, and Leslie. Also loved and will be missed by many other family and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, October 30, 2020, 11-AM-1PM. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Women's Center of Waukesha.