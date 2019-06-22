|
|
Kallmann, Virginia (Nee Kasinski). Died Monday, June 17, two weeks short of her 99th birthday. Beloved mother of Richard and the late Alan. Cherished grandmother of Dave and his wife, Kelly, who tended to her needs as life became a challenge; and adoring great-grandmother of Allie (Aaron) Kallmann Wegner, Lizzie and Megan. Dedicated wife of Elmer from January 29, 1938, until his death in October 1978. She is also survived by three admiring step-great-grandchildren, Mike, Alyssa and Matt Edwards, and many caring nieces and nephews. Virginia was particularly close to the late LaVerne (Russell) Lena, and also to Carol (Don) Klockow, who helped her immeasurably and spent countless hours comforting her in the final three months of her life. Virginia was the last surviving member of the family of Polish immigrants Franciszka and Boleslaw Kaskinski, sister to Sophie (Vincent) Lichucki, Lydia (Frank) Szymanski, Emily (Roman) Lewandowski, Sadie Kasinski, Chester (Edna) Kasinski, Leo (Sylvia) Kasinski and Raymond (Dolores) Kasinski. Service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at St. Gregory the Great, 3160 S 63rd St., Milwaukee, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. at the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019