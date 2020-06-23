Virginia Kovach
Franklin - Virginia C. Kovach "Ginny"
(nee Acker)
Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 97.
Please see the funeral homes website for family details.
Visitation at Max Sass funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Friday, June 26, 11 am - 2 PM. Funeral service at 2 PM. Burial at St. Martin Of Tours Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.