Virginia Krause
Muskego - Virginia Krause, age 97, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Tudor Oaks after a short illness. She and her twin sister Doris were born in Milwaukee on February 14, 1923 to Otto and Lucy Krause. She graduated from Washington High School and lived her whole life in the Milwaukee area. Virginia loved sports - she played baseball and basketball in her younger years and then switched to golf and bowling. She was a big Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. She also liked to fish and in 1975 she built a house on Legend Lake where our family had many happy times boating, fishing, and swimming.
After Virginia retired from Cutler and Hammer she started taking art lessons and became very good at painting with water colors. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and Mahjong with her friends at Tudor Oaks and she always did the Crossword and Sudoku puzzles in the paper every morning. Her family and friends were very important to her.
Virginia is survived by her niece, Sandra Klabunde (Harold), her great nephew Dan Klabunde (Mary Ann), and her great-great-niece Zoe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, older sister Audrey Hornsby, and her twin sister Doris Krause.
A very special thank you to the staff at Tudor Oaks and Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Virginia. Due to the corona virus, there will not be a funeral. Donations in Virginia's memory can be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway, Greendale, WI 53129.
A private burial was held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020