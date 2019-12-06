Resources
Born September 6, 1922 in New Haven, CT; preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert V. Krikorian; survived by her sister Jeanne Catalani, age 100. Also survived by her four children and their spouses, Terri Worden (David), Gary Krikorian, Rand Krikorian (Jan) and Stacy Daniel (Fred) who were all at her side when she passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day. Also survived by five grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law, two grandsons-in-law and six great grandchildren.

After WWII, Virginia worked in banking and supported her family while Robert went to the local college, Yale, under the GI Bill. In 1950 they moved to Milwaukee, WI, where Robert joined Rex Chain Belt, Inc., and made it their home for the next 50 years. While in Milwaukee, she and Robert were both passionate art collectors and significant supporters of the Milwaukee Art Museum. In later years, Virginia lived in Jupiter, FL, San Clemente, CA, and then Scottsdale, AZ - always surrounded by family.

Affectionately known as "Muz", not only was she an avid golfer and tennis enthusiast, she was an accomplished bridge player, zealous reader, lover of orchids, and, bequeathed her family numerous handmade quilts and needlepoint pillows. While she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, she relished the time spent together with her family. She was and will forever be an inspiration to all that knew her.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019
