Virginia L. Alverio
Greendale - (nee Heatherly) Born to Eternal Life December 8, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of Gilbert for 59 years. Loving mother of Gilbert Jr., Jeannette, Yolanda, Rosa, Roberto, Carolyn, Damari, Will and Josue. Grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Laurell, Patricya and Ellen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Virginia was a home healthcare CNA for many years.
Visitation Thursday, December 12 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM with Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Meet at the Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 AM for procession to Arlington Park Cemetery for Committal Service at 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019