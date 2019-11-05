Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Found peace November 2, 2019 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of the late James Coker, the late RB Coker, Sheila (David) Chilton, the late Warren "Butch" Coker, and Carol Knutson. Proud grandmother of 48 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12th, at Schaff Funeral Home 11:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
