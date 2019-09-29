Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Virginia L. "Gini" Kohler


1941 - 2019
Virginia L. "Gini" Kohler Notice
Virginia L. Kohler "Gini"

Germantown - (nee Schmidt) Born to Eternal Life on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Devoted mother of Barbara (Ross) Bryan, Brian and Kevin (Heather). Cherished grandma of Nicki, Julie, Amanda, Brady, Gracie, Joclyn and Paegan. Great-grandma of Alexia, Caleb and Serenity. Dear sister of Dorothy, Joseph and Mary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Arlene Schmidt, other family and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, October 5 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls. A private burial will take place at Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gini's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
