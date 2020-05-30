Virginia L. (Herbst) Ryan
Waukesha, WI - Passed away peacefully at Heritage Court of Waukesha on May 29, 2020 at age 98. Loving sister of Nancy Borchardt; Dear Aunt of Pamela Jackson, Scott Borchardt and Sharon (Ron) Paul; Sister-in-law of Marion Ryan; Great-Aunt of Dustin (Lisa) Jackson, Cody Jackson; Great-Great Aunt of Casey Jackson; Dear friend of Kris Malicki and David Hall. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, son Michael and brother-in-law Waymann Borchardt. Visitation Wed., June 3rd from 12 PM until the 1 PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery. Social distancing will be followed, and face masks are encouraged. See the complete obituary at www.randledable.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
JUN
3
Service
01:00 PM
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
