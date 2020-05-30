Virginia L. Ryan (nee Herbst)
Waukesha, WI - Passed away peacefully at Heritage Court of Waukesha on May 29, 2020 at age 98. Loving sister of Nancy Borchardt; Dear Aunt of Pamela Jackson, Scott Borchardt and Sharon (Ron) Paul; Sister-in-law of Marion Ryan; Great-Aunt of Dustin (Lisa) Jackson, Cody Jackson; Great-Great Aunt of Casey Jackson; Dear friend of Kris Malicki and David Hall. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, son Michael and brother-in-law Waymann Borchardt. Visitation Wed., June 3rd from 12 PM until the 1 PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery. Social distancing will be followed, and face masks are encouraged. See the complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.