Virginia L. Ziegler(Nee Fons) Reunited with her husband, Walter and son, Jeff, on Monday, November 9, 2020, age 92. Beloved mom of Stephen, Philip (Kay) and Robert (Anne). Proud grandma of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Robert Fons and the late Norman (Judith) Fons. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.Virginia was a piano teacher having received her music degree from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.Private services were held. Memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208.