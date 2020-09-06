Virginia L. ZioleckiWest Allis - Our mom, Virginia Ziolecki (nee Boelter) is no longer on the earth. At 88 years old, she was called on 08/26/2020 to be with her parents; Elmer and Esther Boelter, siblings, husband; Raymond A Ziolecki and sons, Ronald and Jerry. She has left a void in the lives of her dog; Peaches, her children; Raymond E (Gayle), Daniel (Sharon), Gail, Dawn (Tim Odor), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and so many more. See the Funeral Home website for complete information.Private inurnment Highland Memorial Park.