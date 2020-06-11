Virginia Lee Klatt
(nee Crosby), a long-time resident of Mequon, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 with her family at her side. Virginia was happily married to and survived by her husband of 67 years, Eugene T. Klatt. Virginia is also survived by her daughter, Kari L. Klatt and son, Thomas E. (Mary) Klatt. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Mitchell (Tayrn) Klatt, Kendall (Kia) Namin, Jourdan Miller, Chase Miller and great-granddaughter, Rallee Klatt. A private inurnment will take place at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.
(nee Crosby), a long-time resident of Mequon, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 with her family at her side. Virginia was happily married to and survived by her husband of 67 years, Eugene T. Klatt. Virginia is also survived by her daughter, Kari L. Klatt and son, Thomas E. (Mary) Klatt. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Mitchell (Tayrn) Klatt, Kendall (Kia) Namin, Jourdan Miller, Chase Miller and great-granddaughter, Rallee Klatt. A private inurnment will take place at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.