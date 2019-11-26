|
Virginia M. Cimbalnik
(nee Rootes)
Passed peacefully on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 102yrs, and still a Vikings Fan. She was born in MN, the daughter of George and Hattie Rootes. She is lovingly survived by her sons, Francis (Mary) and Dennis (Nadine) Cimbalnik; 11 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren. Virginia is further survived by a brother Francis Rootes, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; children, Hazel (Clay) Clifford, Martin Cimalnik; siblings, Joseph, Bertha, Edna, Dorothy, Robert, Laverne, Harriett, Eleanor, Phyllis and ClaireJean. A visitation will be held on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019, from 10:00AM until the time of the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee, WI 53172. Entombment to immediately follow at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church (see address above) would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019