Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cimbalnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Cimbalnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Cimbalnik Notice
Virginia M. Cimbalnik

(nee Rootes)

Passed peacefully on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 102yrs, and still a Vikings Fan. She was born in MN, the daughter of George and Hattie Rootes. She is lovingly survived by her sons, Francis (Mary) and Dennis (Nadine) Cimbalnik; 11 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren. Virginia is further survived by a brother Francis Rootes, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; children, Hazel (Clay) Clifford, Martin Cimalnik; siblings, Joseph, Bertha, Edna, Dorothy, Robert, Laverne, Harriett, Eleanor, Phyllis and ClaireJean. A visitation will be held on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019, from 10:00AM until the time of the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee, WI 53172. Entombment to immediately follow at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church (see address above) would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline