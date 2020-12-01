Virginia M. Gorski (nee Marefka)West Allis - Found peace November 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of Elroy Gorski for over 67 years, beloved mother of Sandra Gorski and Pamela (Greg) Cavanaugh, grandmother to Robert Figlesthaler, Julia Figlesthaler, Joseph Ouellette and Matthew Cavanaugh, and great grandmother to Lukas Goeb. She is further survived by other dear relatives and friends. She was greeted in heaven by her parents Thaddeus and Julia Marefka and daughter Debra Ouellette.Virginia met Elroy in first grade at St. Stanislaus parish in 1934. He pulled her pigtails in grade school and rode with her on the dinky car in their late teens. He would talk her into seeing movies that he wanted to see and later in life she got even by making him sit through endless Hallmark movies. Their first official date was the weekend before Elroy was called back for active duty in the Marine Corps in 1950. They eventually married in June of 1953.Virginia went to cosmetology school and became a beautician. She was an avid gardener throughout her life and people frequently stopped to admire her beautiful flowers. She baked an elaborate array of Christmas cookies every year for family and friends to enjoy. She loved to sew and crafted stylish outfits for her 3 daughters and curtains for her windows. She enjoyed attending musicals, concerts and sporting events, especially those in which her children and grandchildren participated. Virginia was a member of St. Rita's parish in West Allis for over 60 years and was an active member of the Christian Women's Group and Parent Teachers Association.The family would like to give special thanks to Carla, the nurse from Horizon Home Care and Hospice, for her kind and compassionate care of Virginia during the last months of her life. The family will be holding a private funeral service.