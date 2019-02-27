Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Polchert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. "Ginny" Polchert

Notice Condolences Flowers

Virginia M. "Ginny" Polchert Notice
Polchert, Virginia "Ginny" M. (Nee Phillips) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, parents Francis and Catherine, sisters Evelyn and Lorraine. Dear mother of Michael (Maria), Paul (fiance Cindy), Cathy (Dave) Nowak, and Barb Stehling. Loving grandmother of David (Lenore) Polchert, Suzy (Matt) McManus, Liz Polchert (Brian), Becky Nowak, Joe (Wendy) Nowak, Chrissa (Paul) Surowiec, Amanda (Ray) Pinot, Michael and Alexander Polchert. Proud "GG" of Mason, Vincent, Elena, Molly, Morgan, Josephine, Cecilia, Abraham, Juliette, and Emmett. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Ginny was Valedictorian of her graduating class from South Division High School. She retired from CATC after many years of service. She was a wonderful seamstress and baker (she loved to bake for the St. Ben's meal program). She was an avid Scrabble player and always won! Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 2nd at St. Vincent Pallotti Church-West (201 N. 76th St.) 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to St. Ben's (1015 N. 9th St. Milwaukee, WI 53233) would be greatly appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now