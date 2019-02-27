|
Polchert, Virginia "Ginny" M. (Nee Phillips) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, parents Francis and Catherine, sisters Evelyn and Lorraine. Dear mother of Michael (Maria), Paul (fiance Cindy), Cathy (Dave) Nowak, and Barb Stehling. Loving grandmother of David (Lenore) Polchert, Suzy (Matt) McManus, Liz Polchert (Brian), Becky Nowak, Joe (Wendy) Nowak, Chrissa (Paul) Surowiec, Amanda (Ray) Pinot, Michael and Alexander Polchert. Proud "GG" of Mason, Vincent, Elena, Molly, Morgan, Josephine, Cecilia, Abraham, Juliette, and Emmett. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Ginny was Valedictorian of her graduating class from South Division High School. She retired from CATC after many years of service. She was a wonderful seamstress and baker (she loved to bake for the St. Ben's meal program). She was an avid Scrabble player and always won! Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 2nd at St. Vincent Pallotti Church-West (201 N. 76th St.) 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to St. Ben's (1015 N. 9th St. Milwaukee, WI 53233) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019