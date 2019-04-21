|
Randolph, Virginia M. "Ginnie" (nee Mallon) With great sadness the family of Virginia Randolph announces her passing Thursday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 99. Cherished daughter of Harry J. Mallon and Genevieve R. Mallon (nee Tidmarsh), and step-mother Euphemia "Effie" Mallon (nee Kinney). Preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon Randolph, dear brother Robert "Bob" Mallon, dear sister-law Mary Mallon and dear son Richard "Dick" Randolph, dear son-in-law John Blask and dear son-in-law James Blask. Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her children John (Karin) Randolph, Carol (the late Jim) Blask, Nancy (the late John) Blask and Jane (Tom) Tait. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, loving nieces, nephews and cousins and many dear friends. Visitation on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to Christ King Parish in memory of Virginia at 2604 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Mom's deep, sustaining faith provided her a certain serenity and basic trust. The loving care she gave her children continued through her last months in hospice, invariably asking how we were doing. Very compassionate and accepting, perhaps learned from her years as a dedicated nurse. Virginia also possessed a low-key, charming Irish wit. She loved Ireland and was proud of her family's history. Virginia was loyal and affectionate to friends over the many years of her life, and was devoted to her large extended family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019