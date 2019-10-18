|
Virginia M. Wirth
Wauwatosa - (Nee Woelfel) age 92, was born to Eternal Life on October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Wirth. Loving mother of Susan Grimyser, Karen Wirth, Thomas (Colleen) Wirth, the late Patricia Wirth, and Peggy (Jeffrey) Eastburn. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Elizabeth Hady) and Jennifer (Joel Dugan) Grimyser, Kelsey, Bridget and Celena Wirth, Michelle and Michael Eastburn, and Laura (Timothy) Bohmann. Proud great-grandmother of Charlie and Norah Bohmann, and Odin Grimyser Dugan.
Virginia was a long-time member of the parish of Mother of Good Counsel.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 25, from 5:30 PM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 PM at SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Laubach Literacy Center, 2724 W. Wells St. Milwaukee WI 52208, would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019