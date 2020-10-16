1/
Virginia M. "Ginny" Zimmermann
Virginia M. "Ginny" Zimmermann

Formerly of Elm Grove - (Née Spalda) Resident of San Camillo. Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 54 years, Michael W. Dear mother of James, William, Robert (Judy) Zimmermann and Nancy (Richard) Moon. Loving grandmother of Brad and Laura Zimmermann. Sister of the late Betty Ann (the late John) Tilk. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Ginny enjoyed playing cards, tending to her garden, music and traveling.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ginny's name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org)






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
